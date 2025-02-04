Arun Govil Challenges Jaya Bachchan's Mahakumbh Claims
BJP MP Arun Govil hits back at SP MP Jaya Bachchan over her claims about the Mahakumbh, demanding proof for her allegations of contaminated water and mishandling of stampede victims. Govil accuses the opposition of politicizing cultural events while asserting that Jaya Bachchan's claims lack evidence.
BJP MP Arun Govil has strongly countered remarks made by Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan regarding the Mahakumbh, questioning her assertions about water contamination and alleged mishandling of stampede victims. Govil, speaking with news agency ANI, accused Bachchan of making unfounded statements without presenting any evidence, deeming the claims baseless.
Govil further criticized the opposition, asserting that their focus lies not on India's cultural and religious heritage but solely on politicizing significant events. He stated that Bachchan's accusations were part of a larger political agenda, dismissing any genuine concern for Sanatan values.
Responding to the controversy, Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati expressed disappointment over the politicization of such matters in Parliament. He highlighted the successful gathering of millions of devotees, including foreigners, praising Indian police efforts during a recent stampede incident at the celebration.
