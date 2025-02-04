Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Benefits or Controversy?

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has become a point of contention, with Jagdambika Pal asserting its benefits for poor Muslims, Pasmandas, and widows, while Asaduddin Owaisi warns of social instability and violation of constitutional rights. The heated debate highlights divergent views on the future of Waqf properties in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:25 IST
Chairman of the Waqf JPC, Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill has sparked a heated debate, with Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal asserting that the legislation will benefit underprivileged Muslims, including Pasmandas and widows. He compared its potential impact to the Triple Talaq Bill's benefits, suggesting it would help vulnerable communities.

Pal emphasized that AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi was involved in discussions where amendments were completed through voting. Owaisi had engaged in these Joint Parliamentary Committee meetings, where reports were adopted and dissent noted. Pal reiterated the government's commitment to preserving places of worship and ensuring Waqf resources aid those in need.

Conversely, Owaisi cautioned against introducing the Bill in its current form, claiming it could breach constitutional rights and lead to widespread social unrest. He argued that the Muslim community widely rejects the proposal, asserting that it risks undermining Waqf properties. Owaisi passionately defended his stance in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

