Mitsui Eyes LNG Opportunities in Alaska Amid Japan-U.S. Trade Talks
Mitsui is evaluating a potential project to liquefy natural gas in Alaska. Japan is considering a $44-billion gas pipeline in Alaska to strengthen ties with the United States. No decisions have been made, but its proximity to Japan presents a strategic opportunity.
Japanese trading house Mitsui is exploring the possibility of engaging in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska, although no formal decisions have been declared, according to Chief Financial Officer Tetsuya Shigeta.
The Japanese government is also contemplating support for an extensive $44-billion gas pipeline project in Alaska, aiming to bolster diplomatic and trade relations with the U.S. and counteract potential trade discord, Reuters sources revealed.
Shigeta noted that Alaska's location makes it a strategic candidate for LNG development, providing advantageous access to Japan and other Asian markets. However, Mitsui has yet to finalize its policy or plans regarding the project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
