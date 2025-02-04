Stoltenberg's New Role: Former NATO Chief to Steer Norway's Finances Amidst Political Shifts

Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary General of NATO, is reportedly set to assume the post of Norway's finance minister, marking a significant cabinet reshuffle. Reports from NRK and DN indicate that Stoltenberg, a seasoned Labour Party politician, will take charge amidst political turbulence.

Stoltenberg, who previously served as Norway's prime minister from 2000-2001 and again from 2005-2013, is returning to national leadership after a decade at the helm of the Western military alliance. His tenure included pivotal years during President Donald Trump's administration in the United States.

The Centre Party's exit from the government, triggered by disagreements over European Union energy policies, leaves the centre-left Labour Party ruling alone, with elections looming in eight months. This political shift brings Stoltenberg into a crucial role at a critical time.

