Left Menu

Stoltenberg's New Role: Former NATO Chief to Steer Norway's Finances Amidst Political Shifts

Jens Stoltenberg, former NATO Secretary General, is poised to become Norway's finance minister amidst a cabinet reshuffle. The Labour Party stalwart, who served twice as Norway's prime minister, steps into this role as the Centre Party exits the government over EU energy policy disagreements, leaving Labour in charge months before an election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:35 IST
Stoltenberg's New Role: Former NATO Chief to Steer Norway's Finances Amidst Political Shifts
Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg, the former Secretary General of NATO, is reportedly set to assume the post of Norway's finance minister, marking a significant cabinet reshuffle. Reports from NRK and DN indicate that Stoltenberg, a seasoned Labour Party politician, will take charge amidst political turbulence.

Stoltenberg, who previously served as Norway's prime minister from 2000-2001 and again from 2005-2013, is returning to national leadership after a decade at the helm of the Western military alliance. His tenure included pivotal years during President Donald Trump's administration in the United States.

The Centre Party's exit from the government, triggered by disagreements over European Union energy policies, leaves the centre-left Labour Party ruling alone, with elections looming in eight months. This political shift brings Stoltenberg into a crucial role at a critical time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025