NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has defended his frequent commendations of former US President Donald Trump, acknowledging critics who believe his praise is often excessive. In an interview with Reuters, Rutte emphasized Trump's pivotal role in the alliance, suggesting that such leadership merits recognition despite the controversy.

Rutte's comments come amid tensions concerning US-Israeli military interventions, with Spain resisting the use of its bases for the operations. Despite the discord, Rutte praised Spain for its dedication to NATO initiatives, offering diplomatic acknowledgment of the complex political landscape.

The Dutch diplomat, well-regarded for his rapport with Trump, was instrumental in achieving a new NATO spending agreement, boosting defense expenditure goals. While some NATO members remain skeptical, Rutte maintains a measured stance, striving to mitigate conflicts within the alliance while fostering cooperation.

