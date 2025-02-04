Trump's Constructive Approach in EU Trade Talks
Luxembourg's Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel, highlights US President Donald Trump's constructive approach in trade discussions to prevent inflation. Bettel warns of EU's retaliatory tariffs if US imposes tariffs. Emphasizing the need for balanced negotiations, Bettel underscores the importance of reducing inflation through diplomatic means.
- Country:
- Poland
In a bid to forestall a potential trade war and curtail rising inflation, US President Donald Trump is expected to adopt a constructive stance in trade discussions with the European Union, according to Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel.
Speaking on Tuesday, Bettel expressed concern that increased tariffs on European products could lead to spiraling inflation, a situation Trump was elected to mitigate, not exacerbate. He conveyed this sentiment ahead of an EU ministerial meeting in Warsaw.
Bettel also issued a warning regarding possible retaliatory measures by the EU if the US moves forward with imposing tariffs. 'Usually the clever one is the one who yields,' Bettel remarked, indicating that balanced negotiation is crucial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Moves: Greenland, NATO, and Trade Tariffs Reshape U.S. Foreign Policy
Trump's Trade Plan: No Tariffs, Just Talks
We will impose tariffs on foreign countries to enrich US citizens, says President Trump in his inaugural address.
Trump's Trade Tactics: Evaluation Over Tariffs?
Market Jitters: Dollar Dives as Trump Holds Off on Tariffs