Trump's Constructive Approach in EU Trade Talks

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister, Xavier Bettel, highlights US President Donald Trump's constructive approach in trade discussions to prevent inflation. Bettel warns of EU's retaliatory tariffs if US imposes tariffs. Emphasizing the need for balanced negotiations, Bettel underscores the importance of reducing inflation through diplomatic means.

In a bid to forestall a potential trade war and curtail rising inflation, US President Donald Trump is expected to adopt a constructive stance in trade discussions with the European Union, according to Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel.

Speaking on Tuesday, Bettel expressed concern that increased tariffs on European products could lead to spiraling inflation, a situation Trump was elected to mitigate, not exacerbate. He conveyed this sentiment ahead of an EU ministerial meeting in Warsaw.

Bettel also issued a warning regarding possible retaliatory measures by the EU if the US moves forward with imposing tariffs. 'Usually the clever one is the one who yields,' Bettel remarked, indicating that balanced negotiation is crucial.

