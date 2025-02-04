French Politics: Stability Over Instability Amid Budget Vote

France's political landscape appears more stable following the announcement by the National Rally's leader, Jordan Bardella, that they will not support the upcoming no-confidence motion against the government. This decision strengthens Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's position in the ongoing budgetary process for 2025.

As the no-confidence vote looms in the National Assembly on Wednesday, it requires at least 289 out of 577 votes to succeed. Currently, support comes primarily from hard-left factions including France Unbowed, Communists, and Green lawmakers, who lack the numbers to unseat the centrist administration.

Prime Minister Bayrou, leveraging special constitutional powers, secured the 2025 budget's approval prior to potential parliamentary challenges. This move aims to ensure governmental stability, especially after President Macron's previous snap elections disrupted majority standings in parliament.

