Minister Rajnath Singh Counters Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Army Chief's Statement

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of wrongly attributing remarks to the Army chief regarding the situation in eastern Ladakh, which were never made. Singh emphasized the need for accuracy and responsible discourse on national security matters, stating that the attributed words were a misrepresentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:52 IST
Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh fired back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of falsely attributing comments to the Army chief concerning the border situation in eastern Ladakh.

Singh, in a statement to the Lok Sabha, emphasized that the alleged remarks never originated from the Army chief and underscored the imperative for accuracy in discussions about national security.

He expressed disappointment over Gandhi's statements being irresponsible, highlighting the need for careful introspection regarding sensitive historical matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

