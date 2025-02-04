Left Menu

Gandhi's Remarks Spark Controversy Over Respect for President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her comments about President Droupadi Murmu. Modi suggested these remarks were insulting to the president, calling for respect. Gandhi’s statements have led to significant controversy, with the Rashtrapati Bhavan deeming them as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her comments regarding President Droupadi Murmu. Modi expressed that such remarks were insulting to the nation's president and urged for respect.

During his response in the Lok Sabha's debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, Modi highlighted the issue without directly naming Gandhi. He stressed the importance of respecting the female president, who comes from humble beginnings.

Gandhi's description of Murmu as a 'poor thing and very tired' after an extensive parliamentary address has escalated into a major controversy. The Rashtrapati Bhavan expressed displeasure, terming Gandhi's comments as 'poor taste, unfortunate and unacceptable.'

