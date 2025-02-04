Gandhi's Remarks Spark Controversy Over Respect for President
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her comments about President Droupadi Murmu. Modi suggested these remarks were insulting to the president, calling for respect. Gandhi’s statements have led to significant controversy, with the Rashtrapati Bhavan deeming them as unfortunate and unacceptable.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her comments regarding President Droupadi Murmu. Modi expressed that such remarks were insulting to the nation's president and urged for respect.
During his response in the Lok Sabha's debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, Modi highlighted the issue without directly naming Gandhi. He stressed the importance of respecting the female president, who comes from humble beginnings.
Gandhi's description of Murmu as a 'poor thing and very tired' after an extensive parliamentary address has escalated into a major controversy. The Rashtrapati Bhavan expressed displeasure, terming Gandhi's comments as 'poor taste, unfortunate and unacceptable.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apology on Air: Tony Jones' Comments Spark Djokovic Controversy
Controversy Brews Over RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Verdict
Controversy Erupts as Verdict Delivered in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case
Congress Leader Calls for Legal Action Against RSS Chief Amid Rahul's FIR Controversy
Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Embarks on Nordic Advocacy Tour