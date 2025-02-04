Gandhi's Remarks Spark Controversy Over Respect for President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over her comments regarding President Droupadi Murmu. Modi expressed that such remarks were insulting to the nation's president and urged for respect.

During his response in the Lok Sabha's debate on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, Modi highlighted the issue without directly naming Gandhi. He stressed the importance of respecting the female president, who comes from humble beginnings.

Gandhi's description of Murmu as a 'poor thing and very tired' after an extensive parliamentary address has escalated into a major controversy. The Rashtrapati Bhavan expressed displeasure, terming Gandhi's comments as 'poor taste, unfortunate and unacceptable.'

(With inputs from agencies.)