Trump Reinstates Maximum Pressure on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to reinstate his "maximum pressure" strategy against Iran, aiming to eliminate any opportunity for the country to develop a nuclear weapon.

This move will be effectuated through a presidential memorandum scheduled for signing on Tuesday, according to a U.S. official.

The directive will task the U.S. Treasury Secretary with implementing economic sanctions and strict enforcement against entities violating these sanctions, reflecting Trump's intensified stance on Iran.

