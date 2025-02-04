Trump Reinstates Maximum Pressure on Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign a memorandum reviving his maximum pressure campaign on Iran to block nuclear pathways. The directive includes imposing strict economic sanctions and enforcement measures, directed at bolstering pressure on Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to reinstate his "maximum pressure" strategy against Iran, aiming to eliminate any opportunity for the country to develop a nuclear weapon.
This move will be effectuated through a presidential memorandum scheduled for signing on Tuesday, according to a U.S. official.
The directive will task the U.S. Treasury Secretary with implementing economic sanctions and strict enforcement against entities violating these sanctions, reflecting Trump's intensified stance on Iran.
