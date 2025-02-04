AAP Leader Satyendra Jain Files Defamation Complaint Against BJP's Singh

AAP leader Satyendra Jain has taken legal action against BJP's Karnail Singh, filing a criminal defamation complaint in a Delhi court. Jain accuses Singh of making unfounded allegations in a television interview on January 19.

The complaint was submitted to additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal, who has scheduled a hearing for February 6 to consider the accusations.

Jain claims that Singh falsely stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered 37 kilograms of gold from Jain's home and alleged ownership of 1,100 acres of land acquired through corruption and money laundering.

