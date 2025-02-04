U.S.-China Tariff Talks: Trust in Trump's Trade Strategy

At a Politico Live event, U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, announced that Trump is scheduled to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. This high-stakes conversation follows the imposition of new 10% tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing.

China's response included targeted tariffs on U.S. imports and warnings of potential sanctions against several American companies, including tech giant Google. The increased tariffs add to prior duties already in place, escalating tensions between the two largest global economies.

Navarro highlighted the importance of addressing critical U.S. domestic issues such as drug control and immigration through these trade policies. While emphasizing trust in Trump's strategy, he pointed out that the dialogue aims to secure American interests against the backdrop of a complex international relationship.

