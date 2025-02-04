Left Menu

Gabbard in the Spotlight: Republicans Rally for Intelligence Nomination

Republican senators have thrown their support behind Tulsi Gabbard's nomination as director of national intelligence, significantly increasing her chances of Senate approval. Despite skepticism over her lack of intelligence experience, key GOP figures like Senator Todd Young and Susan Collins have endorsed her candidacy ahead of a critical committee vote.

Updated: 04-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:22 IST
Gabbard in the Spotlight: Republicans Rally for Intelligence Nomination
In a decisive show of support, Republican senators have rallied around Tulsi Gabbard's nomination for director of national intelligence ahead of a pivotal committee vote. The move boosts her prospects for full Senate confirmation as President Donald Trump's selected candidate.

Senator Todd Young, a GOP member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, publicly backed Gabbard, highlighting a growing trend of Republican solidarity. "I will support Tulsi's nomination and look forward to working with her to protect our national security," Young stated.

Despite some opposition due to Gabbard's limited intelligence experience and previous controversial statements, key Republican figures like Senator Susan Collins have endorsed her, enhancing her confirmation odds despite Democratic resistance.

