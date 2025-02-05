Diplomatic Talks: Key Meeting Between U.S. and Qatar Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Florida. The meeting aligns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's U.S. visit and ongoing indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by Qatar, on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.
Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Middle East envoy, is set to meet with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Florida on Thursday. This diplomatic engagement comes as the region faces heightened tensions.
Simultaneously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting the United States. Of significant importance is the resumption of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which are happening this week.
The negotiations, mediated by Qatar, will address the critical second stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages, marking a crucial moment in ongoing Middle Eastern diplomacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Qatar
- Middle East
- envoy
- Steve Witkoff
- Sheikh Mohammed
- Netanyahu
- Israel
- Hamas
- Gaza
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Talks: Netanyahu's Anticipated Washington Visit
Gaza Ceasefire: Netanyahu's Balancing Act Between Allies and Diplomacy
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu says Trump has invited him to the White House on Feb 4, reports AP.
Netanyahu's Historic Visit: Strengthening U.S.-Israel Ties
Netanyahu Set to Meet Trump at the White House