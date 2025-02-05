Left Menu

Diplomatic Talks: Key Meeting Between U.S. and Qatar Amid Middle East Tensions

U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Florida. The meeting aligns with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's U.S. visit and ongoing indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, facilitated by Qatar, on Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:07 IST
Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Middle East envoy, is set to meet with Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, in Florida on Thursday. This diplomatic engagement comes as the region faces heightened tensions.

Simultaneously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting the United States. Of significant importance is the resumption of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which are happening this week.

The negotiations, mediated by Qatar, will address the critical second stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages, marking a crucial moment in ongoing Middle Eastern diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

