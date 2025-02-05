Transgender Healthcare Debate Sparks Legal Battle in Federal Court

In Maryland, families of transgender children have urged a federal court to halt an order by former U.S. President Donald Trump, ceasing federal backing for gender-transition healthcare for minors. The lawsuit claims Trump's directive exceeds his presidential powers and discriminates against transgender individuals.

The controversial order, issued on January 28, mandates an end to federal support for gender transitions for those under 19. Referring to such procedures as 'destructive and life-altering,' it instructs Health and Human Services to restrict healthcare providers involved in Medicare and Medicaid from facilitating these treatments.

The order comes on the heels of Trump's previous executive measures against transgender rights, including military bans. Healthcare providers nationwide have reportedly begun canceling related treatments, further intensifying the legal debate, which has already sparked oppositional challenges in various courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)