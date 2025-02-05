Transgender Healthcare Debate Sparks Legal Battle in Federal Court
Families are challenging President Trump's order to cut federal funding for transgender youth healthcare. The lawsuit, filed in Maryland, argues the order surpasses presidential authority and discriminates. The directive affects treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapy, sparking widespread healthcare cancellations across the nation.
In Maryland, families of transgender children have urged a federal court to halt an order by former U.S. President Donald Trump, ceasing federal backing for gender-transition healthcare for minors. The lawsuit claims Trump's directive exceeds his presidential powers and discriminates against transgender individuals.
The controversial order, issued on January 28, mandates an end to federal support for gender transitions for those under 19. Referring to such procedures as 'destructive and life-altering,' it instructs Health and Human Services to restrict healthcare providers involved in Medicare and Medicaid from facilitating these treatments.
The order comes on the heels of Trump's previous executive measures against transgender rights, including military bans. Healthcare providers nationwide have reportedly begun canceling related treatments, further intensifying the legal debate, which has already sparked oppositional challenges in various courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Extravaganza: Transforming Policies with a Swift Stroke
Trump's Executive Order: Restoring Speech Freedoms
Trump Restores Free Speech: Executive Order Reverses Federal Oversight
Trump Halts TikTok Ban: Delays Enforcement with Executive Order
The Executive Orders: A Presidential Power Play