El Salvador's Bold Proposal: Outsourcing U.S. Inmates

In a surprising move, El Salvador has offered to house U.S. citizens convicted of crimes within its prison system, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Tuesday. The proposal, heralded by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, was described as an 'incredible' and 'unprecedented' offer.

During a news conference in Costa Rica, Rubio stated, 'we'll have to study it on our end,' acknowledging the legal complexities surrounding the U.S. Constitution's protections for its citizens. President Donald Trump has expressed enthusiasm for the cost-saving measure but recognizes the legal hurdles involved.

Despite Trump's endorsement, concerns over the living conditions in El Salvador's prisons remain significant. The U.S. State Department labels them as harsh and overcrowded, presenting a human rights challenge. Bukele's security crackdown and construction of a mega-prison further add to the intense debate.

