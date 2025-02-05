Diplomatic Tensions Erupt as Musk and Ramaphosa Discuss Land Reform

In a high-level diplomatic engagement, Elon Musk held a phone conversation with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa. The discourse was prompted by Musk's public allegations of anti-white bias against the South African government.

The controversy intensified when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to withdraw over $400 million in funding, citing social media claims about South Africa's land seizure policies. Trump's comments caused fluctuations in South Africa's financial markets, including the rand and stock values.

Ramaphosa contested Trump's accusations, affirming that no land had been confiscated and that the policy aimed at equitable land distribution. Musk's influence in the U.S. policy landscape and his alliance with Trump added complexity to the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)