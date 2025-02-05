Left Menu

Trump Pushes Controversial Gaza Resettlement Plan with Netanyahu

In pivotal talks, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed permanently resettling Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, challenging regional and international norms. The plan, supported by Israel's far-right, faces criticism as forced displacement. His proposal exacerbates tensions, with geopolitical stakes high amid efforts to strengthen Israeli-Arab ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 04:27 IST
Trump Pushes Controversial Gaza Resettlement Plan with Netanyahu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to reshape Middle East dynamics, has proposed a plan to permanently resettle Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip to neighboring nations. He described Gaza as a 'demolition site' during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

Trump's proposal seeks to encourage countries like Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians, presenting it as a necessary alternative to returning to a devastated Gaza. This move deviates from previous policies and has sparked controversy, echoing sentiments from Israel's far-right factions.

The plan has drawn criticism and fears of violating international law, evoking concerns about potential forced displacement. Human rights advocates have labeled it akin to ethnic cleansing, as Netanyahu and Trump attempt to forge closer Israeli-Arab relations amidst an unstable regional ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025