Trump Pushes Controversial Gaza Resettlement Plan with Netanyahu
In pivotal talks, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed permanently resettling Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, challenging regional and international norms. The plan, supported by Israel's far-right, faces criticism as forced displacement. His proposal exacerbates tensions, with geopolitical stakes high amid efforts to strengthen Israeli-Arab ties.
U.S. President Donald Trump, aiming to reshape Middle East dynamics, has proposed a plan to permanently resettle Palestinians from the war-torn Gaza Strip to neighboring nations. He described Gaza as a 'demolition site' during talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.
Trump's proposal seeks to encourage countries like Jordan and Egypt to accept Palestinians, presenting it as a necessary alternative to returning to a devastated Gaza. This move deviates from previous policies and has sparked controversy, echoing sentiments from Israel's far-right factions.
The plan has drawn criticism and fears of violating international law, evoking concerns about potential forced displacement. Human rights advocates have labeled it akin to ethnic cleansing, as Netanyahu and Trump attempt to forge closer Israeli-Arab relations amidst an unstable regional ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
