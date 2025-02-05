Left Menu

Zelenskiy Advocates for Diplomatic Talks Involving U.S. and Europe to End Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is willing to engage in negotiations to end the war with Russia, but stresses the involvement of the U.S. and Europe. Zelenskiy rejects Kremlin's claims that his leadership is illegitimate and insists on continued sanctions against Russia to prevent further aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:34 IST
Zelenskiy Advocates for Diplomatic Talks Involving U.S. and Europe to End Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing for negotiations to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia, highlighting the necessity of U.S. and European participation. Zelenskiy, who maintains that his presidency is legitimate, has been consistent in calling for all Russian troops to withdraw as a condition for talks.

The Kremlin has dismissed Zelenskiy's calls, labeling him as an illegitimate leader and stating that it is premature for four-way talks. Zelenskiy counters by pointing out that elections are not feasible during wartime and notes the logistical challenges for voters in occupid territories and soldiers at the front lines.

Additionally, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of maintaining sanctions against Russia, warning against any easing that might lead to renewed conflict. He also provided rare estimates of the casualties suffered by both Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's need for security guarantees against future aggression while questioning Western support dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025