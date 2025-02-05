Zelenskiy Advocates for Diplomatic Talks Involving U.S. and Europe to End Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is pushing for negotiations to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia, highlighting the necessity of U.S. and European participation. Zelenskiy, who maintains that his presidency is legitimate, has been consistent in calling for all Russian troops to withdraw as a condition for talks.

The Kremlin has dismissed Zelenskiy's calls, labeling him as an illegitimate leader and stating that it is premature for four-way talks. Zelenskiy counters by pointing out that elections are not feasible during wartime and notes the logistical challenges for voters in occupid territories and soldiers at the front lines.

Additionally, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of maintaining sanctions against Russia, warning against any easing that might lead to renewed conflict. He also provided rare estimates of the casualties suffered by both Ukraine and Russia. Zelenskiy reiterated Ukraine's need for security guarantees against future aggression while questioning Western support dynamics.

