Trump's Push to Close the Education Department: Challenges and Controversy

President Donald Trump announced his ambition to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education via an executive order, citing inefficiencies and a preference for state-led education. This move aligns with his broader governmental overhaul efforts but faces substantial roadblocks, requiring congressional approval and cooperation from teachers' unions.

The proposal includes a 90-day review to formulate a closure plan, integrating congressional feedback. Trump's administration emphasizes that despite high per-pupil spending, educational outcomes rank poorly compared to other nations. He advocates for state-level control of schooling, a position that has met with union resistance.

While an executive order is anticipated later this February, disbanding a cabinet-level entity ultimately demands legislative action, specifically from a Senate needing bipartisan support. The measure generates political tension, as the likelihood of receiving backing from Democrats remains slim, particularly considering unions' protective stance toward federal education funding and programming.

