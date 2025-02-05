Left Menu

Trump's Push to Close the Education Department: Challenges and Controversy

President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to close the U.S. Department of Education, citing inefficiencies and the desire for state control. However, legal and political hurdles, particularly in Congress and opposition from teachers' unions, make this goal challenging. An executive order is expected by late February to initiate the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:50 IST
President Donald Trump announced his ambition to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education via an executive order, citing inefficiencies and a preference for state-led education. This move aligns with his broader governmental overhaul efforts but faces substantial roadblocks, requiring congressional approval and cooperation from teachers' unions.

The proposal includes a 90-day review to formulate a closure plan, integrating congressional feedback. Trump's administration emphasizes that despite high per-pupil spending, educational outcomes rank poorly compared to other nations. He advocates for state-level control of schooling, a position that has met with union resistance.

While an executive order is anticipated later this February, disbanding a cabinet-level entity ultimately demands legislative action, specifically from a Senate needing bipartisan support. The measure generates political tension, as the likelihood of receiving backing from Democrats remains slim, particularly considering unions' protective stance toward federal education funding and programming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

