Trump's Bold Plan: U.S. Economic Development in Gaza
President Donald Trump announced a strategic plan for the U.S. to develop the war-torn Gaza Strip economically, proposing resettlement of Palestinians to neighboring countries. This marks a significant shift in U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His proposal drew reactions for its unconventional approach to the longstanding issue.
In a stunning policy shift, President Donald Trump declared intentions to take over and economically develop the Gaza Strip, following the resettlement of Palestinians to nearby countries. This controversial plan was unveiled during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The strategy involves the U.S. assuming control of Gaza, focusing on economic development and removing dangerous remnants of past conflicts. Trump envisages creating new opportunities and jobs in the area, labeling it a project that could bring pride to the Middle East.
The proposal has sparked discussions on its feasibility and legality, with regional leaders and experts questioning the practicality of resettling Palestinians and the U.S.'s authority in the region. Trump's remarks came during his meeting with Netanyahu at the White House, underlining broader geopolitical discussions, including Iran and Israeli-Saudi relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
