Left Menu

Lead the Way: Delhi Votes Matter in Crucial Assembly Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Delhi voters to exercise their democratic rights in the assembly elections, emphasizing participation by first-time voters. He encouraged them to make voting a priority, highlighting the importance of democracy. The BJP has campaigned intensively against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 07:46 IST
Lead the Way: Delhi Votes Matter in Crucial Assembly Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive call to action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Delhi's electorate to cast their votes in the assembly elections scheduled this Wednesday.

Reaching out through a social media post, he extended greetings particularly to first-time voters, emphasizing the significance of their participation in the democratic process.

Modi's exhortation comes as part of the BJP's vigorous campaign efforts targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, which has governed Delhi since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025