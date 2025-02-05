Lead the Way: Delhi Votes Matter in Crucial Assembly Election

In a decisive call to action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Delhi's electorate to cast their votes in the assembly elections scheduled this Wednesday.

Reaching out through a social media post, he extended greetings particularly to first-time voters, emphasizing the significance of their participation in the democratic process.

Modi's exhortation comes as part of the BJP's vigorous campaign efforts targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, which has governed Delhi since 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)