Lead the Way: Delhi Votes Matter in Crucial Assembly Election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Delhi voters to exercise their democratic rights in the assembly elections, emphasizing participation by first-time voters. He encouraged them to make voting a priority, highlighting the importance of democracy. The BJP has campaigned intensively against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 07:46 IST
In a decisive call to action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Delhi's electorate to cast their votes in the assembly elections scheduled this Wednesday.
Reaching out through a social media post, he extended greetings particularly to first-time voters, emphasizing the significance of their participation in the democratic process.
Modi's exhortation comes as part of the BJP's vigorous campaign efforts targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, which has governed Delhi since 2015.
