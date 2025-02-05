Trump Unveils Controversial Gaza Takeover Plan

President Donald Trump has unveiled a contentious plan to take over the Gaza Strip, a move that could radically shift U.S. policy in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump suggested resettling Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a proposal that would dramatically alter the current geopolitical landscape.

The announcement, made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, included a vision to develop Gaza economically and create jobs. However, Trump's proposal has faced fierce opposition, with critics arguing it represents a glossed-over form of imperialism and would disrupt regional stability.

Despite Trump's optimistic portrayal of transforming Gaza into an economic hub, specifics about the implementation of the plan and resettlement of its people remain unclear. Meanwhile, international backlash is growing, as leaders and allies question the viability and legality of such a move.

(With inputs from agencies.)