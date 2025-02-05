Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma Confident of Victory Amid High-Stakes Battle
BJP's Parvesh Verma, contesting the New Delhi seat, cast his vote with his family, expressing optimism about BJP's prospects in the ongoing Delhi Assembly polls. Targeting AAP, he anticipates questioning over EVMs by February 8. The elections feature a high-profile contest with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats.
Amidst the unfolding drama of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma marked his presence at the polling booth in Nirman Bhawan, where he, alongside his family, exercised his democratic rights.
Speaking to the press, Verma radiated confidence, asserting that signals from the capital are overwhelmingly supportive of a BJP triumph. He implored citizens to vote, aligning their efforts with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a prosperous Delhi.
Verma took a pointed dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, predicting that on voting day, the 8th of February, the party would raise potential EVM issues post-BJP's projected win. The elections witness a fierce three-way clash between BJP's Verma, AAP's current CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.
The contest for Delhi's 70 Assembly seats sees 699 candidates vying in a contest hailed for its high-profile stakes. As polling commenced, close to 1.6 million registered voters, including over 239,000 first-timers, are set to decide the capital's political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
