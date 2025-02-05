Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma Confident of Victory Amid High-Stakes Battle

BJP's Parvesh Verma, contesting the New Delhi seat, cast his vote with his family, expressing optimism about BJP's prospects in the ongoing Delhi Assembly polls. Targeting AAP, he anticipates questioning over EVMs by February 8. The elections feature a high-profile contest with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:04 IST
Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP's Parvesh Verma Confident of Victory Amid High-Stakes Battle
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma with his family (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the unfolding drama of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP candidate Parvesh Verma marked his presence at the polling booth in Nirman Bhawan, where he, alongside his family, exercised his democratic rights.

Speaking to the press, Verma radiated confidence, asserting that signals from the capital are overwhelmingly supportive of a BJP triumph. He implored citizens to vote, aligning their efforts with Prime Minister Modi's vision for a prosperous Delhi.

Verma took a pointed dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, predicting that on voting day, the 8th of February, the party would raise potential EVM issues post-BJP's projected win. The elections witness a fierce three-way clash between BJP's Verma, AAP's current CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit.

The contest for Delhi's 70 Assembly seats sees 699 candidates vying in a contest hailed for its high-profile stakes. As polling commenced, close to 1.6 million registered voters, including over 239,000 first-timers, are set to decide the capital's political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025