Hamas Official Slams Trump's Gaza Remarks

Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for suggesting a takeover of the Gaza Strip, calling his remarks 'ridiculous' and 'absurd'. Zuhri warned that such ideas could ignite regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:47 IST
A Hamas official has dismissed recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Gaza Strip as 'ridiculous' and 'absurd'.

Sami Abu Zuhri, speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, condemned Trump's suggestion of a U.S. takeover in the region, which he warned could spark significant unrest.

Abu Zuhri's remarks highlight the volatile nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics and the sensitivity around any foreign involvement in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

