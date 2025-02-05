Hamas Official Slams Trump's Gaza Remarks

A Hamas official has dismissed recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the Gaza Strip as 'ridiculous' and 'absurd'.

Sami Abu Zuhri, speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, condemned Trump's suggestion of a U.S. takeover in the region, which he warned could spark significant unrest.

Abu Zuhri's remarks highlight the volatile nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics and the sensitivity around any foreign involvement in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)