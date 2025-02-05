Left Menu

Philippine Vice President Faces Impeachment Trial

A petition for the impeachment of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has secured the necessary backing in the lower house, setting the stage for a Senate trial. This could lead to Duterte's removal and a lifetime ban from office. She denies any misconduct.

Updated: 05-02-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:38 IST
Sara Duterte Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A petition to impeach Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has gained the crucial support of over a third of lawmakers in the lower house, allowing the process to advance to the Senate.

House Secretary General Reginald Veslaco announced that there are sufficient votes to proceed with Duterte's impeachment.

The upper house, comprising 23 senators, will now act as jurors in a trial that could oust Duterte and bar her from holding office again. Despite the proceedings, Duterte has refuted claims of wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

