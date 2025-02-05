Philippine Vice President Faces Impeachment Trial

A petition to impeach Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has gained the crucial support of over a third of lawmakers in the lower house, allowing the process to advance to the Senate.

House Secretary General Reginald Veslaco announced that there are sufficient votes to proceed with Duterte's impeachment.

The upper house, comprising 23 senators, will now act as jurors in a trial that could oust Duterte and bar her from holding office again. Despite the proceedings, Duterte has refuted claims of wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)