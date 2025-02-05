Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP's Tokenism in Dalit Representation

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, launched a fierce critique against the BJP on Wednesday, accusing the party of engaging in tokenism concerning Dalit representation. He argued that while Dalits are being symbolically included, they are not afforded genuine power in the decision-making arena.

Speaking at an event in Patna celebrating Jaglal Choudhary Jayanti, Gandhi highlighted that allowing Dalits onto the stage means little if key decisions are made elsewhere. He questioned the representation of Dalits in India's power structure, spanning education to judiciary, and accused PM Modi of stripping power from lawmakers.

Gandhi further accused corporate giants like Adani and Ambani of benefiting from government resources, contrasting this with the lack of institutions named for Dalit leaders. He pushed for a caste census, accusing the BJP of avoiding it and underscored the constitutional rights crafted by Dr. Ambedkar, warning against the BJP's alleged undermining of these rights.

