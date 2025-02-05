Delhi's 2024 Assembly Elections: A Deep Dive into Voter Turnout

Delhi's assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 46.55% till 3 pm on Wednesday. The polls began at 7 am and will close at 6 pm, covering the capital's 70 constituencies.

With approximately 1.56 crore eligible voters, the highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 52.73%, while the New Delhi district saw the lowest at 43.10%.

This election cycle stands in contrast to the 2020 assembly elections, which saw a 62.59% turnout. The Lok Sabha elections in 2024 demonstrated a modestly higher participation of 56%. Key figures such as President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were among early voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)