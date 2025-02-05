Delhi's 2024 Assembly Elections: A Deep Dive into Voter Turnout
As of 3 pm Wednesday, Delhi's assembly elections reported a voter turnout of 46.55%. Polling started at 7 am across 13,766 stations to decide the fate of 699 candidates. The Northeast district had the highest turnout. The 2020 turnout was 62.59%, while the 2024 Lok Sabha turnout was 56%.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 46.55% till 3 pm on Wednesday. The polls began at 7 am and will close at 6 pm, covering the capital's 70 constituencies.
With approximately 1.56 crore eligible voters, the highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 52.73%, while the New Delhi district saw the lowest at 43.10%.
This election cycle stands in contrast to the 2020 assembly elections, which saw a 62.59% turnout. The Lok Sabha elections in 2024 demonstrated a modestly higher participation of 56%. Key figures such as President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were among early voters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP workers threatening AAP volunteers in Kalkaji, will file complaint with Election Commission: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Chief Election Commissioner Urges Social Media Platforms for Integrity
Congress Criticizes Election Commission on National Voters' Day
New Appointment Process for Chief Election Commissioner: A Landmark Shift
Delhi Water Crisis Intensifies: AAP Meets Chief Election Commissioner