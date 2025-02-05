Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP-RSS of Constitutional 'Attack' Amid Dalit Representation Debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the BJP-RSS of undermining the Constitution, suggesting that their public respect for Dalit icons, like B R Ambedkar, is a facade. His comments came during a gathering in Patna, celebrating the anniversary of Dalit freedom fighter and Congress activist Jaglal Choudhary.

During his speech, Gandhi emphasized the necessity of enhancing participation of Dalits, tribals, and OBCs beyond political representation into leadership roles in various fields, such as bureaucracy and private sectors. He used a pocket Constitution to underline that sustained hope and improvement for deprived communities are threatened by BJP-RSS actions.

Gandhi also pointed out inadequacies in the public health sector, media representation, and education for Dalits. He called for a caste census to serve as a societal 'X-ray' for understanding issues more comprehensively. He contrasted BJP actions with efforts in other states and internationally, citing U.S. progress with increased Black representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)