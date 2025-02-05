Germany’s Diplomatic Push for Mideast Peace
Germany is actively collaborating with international partners to achieve a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A government spokesperson affirmed this stance when queried about President Donald Trump's controversial announcement regarding U.S. plans to intervene in Gaza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is intensifying its diplomatic efforts with international allies to seek a viable two-state solution for the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
This reaffirmation comes as a government spokesperson addressed reporters on Wednesday, emphasizing Germany's commitment to peaceful negotiations.
The spokesperson's remarks came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious proposal for the United States to assume control over the conflict-affected region of Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement