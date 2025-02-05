Left Menu

Germany’s Diplomatic Push for Mideast Peace

Germany is actively collaborating with international partners to achieve a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. A government spokesperson affirmed this stance when queried about President Donald Trump's controversial announcement regarding U.S. plans to intervene in Gaza.

Germany is intensifying its diplomatic efforts with international allies to seek a viable two-state solution for the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This reaffirmation comes as a government spokesperson addressed reporters on Wednesday, emphasizing Germany's commitment to peaceful negotiations.

The spokesperson's remarks came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious proposal for the United States to assume control over the conflict-affected region of Gaza.

