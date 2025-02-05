Left Menu

AAP's Confidence Surges: Kejriwal's Development Drives Voter Support

Sahiram Pahalwan, AAP's candidate from Tughlakabad, predicts a sweeping victory with over 62 seats, crediting public satisfaction with Arvind Kejriwal's decade-long leadership. Sunita Kejriwal also shows faith in Delhi voters' intelligence. ECI reports a 57.70% voter turnout in the Delhi elections.

AAP candidate Sahiram Pahalwan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sahiram Pahalwan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate contesting from Tughlakabad constituency, delivered a bold prediction for the upcoming election results. Expressing immense confidence, Pahalwan forecasted AAP's victory with over 62 seats, attributing this optimism to the widespread approval of development under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's ten years in office.

In a conversation with ANI, Pahalwan stated, "People are delighted with the progress made during Arvind Kejriwal's government. Vast numbers are supporting us, while the BJP's involvement seems to fuel unrest wherever problems arise. We are certain of surpassing 62 seats." Sunita Kejriwal, wife of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, echoed this sentiment, trusting Delhi's electorate to make wise decisions.

Addressing reporters, Sunita Kejriwal noted, "Delhi's citizens are astute. We rely on them to reject 'gundagardi' and expect they will choose wisely." According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Delhi assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 57.70% as of 5 PM on Wednesday.

The North-East district led with a turnout of 63.83%, the highest among districts. Conversely, the South East district recorded the lowest participation with 53.77%. In other districts, the South West saw a turnout of 58.86%, East 58.98%, North 57.24%, North West 58.05%, Shahdara 61.35%, South 55.72%, Central 55.24%, and West at 57.42% as reported by ECI at 5 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

