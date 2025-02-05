Factional Firestorm: BJP's Internal Clash Over Leadership in Karnataka
A faction within the BJP, led by former minister MP Renukacharya, warns the party won't win even ten assembly seats if state chief B Y Vijayendra is removed. Despite criticism from rivals, Renukacharya's group supports Vijayendra amid calls for leadership change. The internal rift poses challenges for the party.
A faction within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), spearheaded by former minister MP Renukacharya, has staunchly declared that the party won't secure even ten seats in the upcoming assembly elections if current state chief B Y Vijayendra is ousted. This assertion underscores the deepening factional rift within the party in Karnataka.
Renukacharya's faction, which includes several former ministers and legislators, is opposing pressures from a rival group led by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been vocal about removing Vijayendra from leadership. The factional infighting reflects a larger discomfort with Vijayendra's appointment as state BJP president in November 2023, a move that has reportedly caused 'heartburn' among senior leaders.
The tensions reached a boiling point with accusations from Renukacharya that critics like Yatnal are undermining the entire party, not just Vijayendra. Amid allegations of collusion with the ruling Congress, Renukacharya insists that removing Vijayendra could spell disaster for the BJP, jeopardizing its election prospects in the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly.
