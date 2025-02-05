Left Menu

Trump's Latest Gambit: Gaza as the 'Riviera of the Middle East'

President Donald Trump's proposal to take control of Gaza and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East' prompted global backlash. Critics accused him of echoing imperialist rhetoric and risking regional unrest, while Middle Eastern nations and Palestinians rejected the proposal, fearing displacement and further conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's controversial plan to take over Gaza and create a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has disrupted U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, sparking global backlash. International powers, including Russia, China, and Germany, condemned the move, warning it could incite 'new suffering and new hatred.'

In his first major Middle East policy announcement, Trump suggested building a harmonious resort community in war-torn Gaza, devastated by Israeli bombardment. However, ambiguity remains over whether this serves as an extreme negotiating tactic or a concrete proposal. Plans for visits to the region have been discussed without specifics.

Palestinians and Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, have outright rejected the idea, viewing it as another instance of potential displacement. Trump's proposal runs counter to the two-state solution framework, a cornerstone of U.S. policy for decades, and has been criticized for igniting tensions in a region already fraught with conflict.

