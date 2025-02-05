Trump's Latest Gambit: Gaza as the 'Riviera of the Middle East'

President Donald Trump's controversial plan to take over Gaza and create a 'Riviera of the Middle East' has disrupted U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, sparking global backlash. International powers, including Russia, China, and Germany, condemned the move, warning it could incite 'new suffering and new hatred.'

In his first major Middle East policy announcement, Trump suggested building a harmonious resort community in war-torn Gaza, devastated by Israeli bombardment. However, ambiguity remains over whether this serves as an extreme negotiating tactic or a concrete proposal. Plans for visits to the region have been discussed without specifics.

Palestinians and Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, have outright rejected the idea, viewing it as another instance of potential displacement. Trump's proposal runs counter to the two-state solution framework, a cornerstone of U.S. policy for decades, and has been criticized for igniting tensions in a region already fraught with conflict.

