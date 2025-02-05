Left Menu

Confirmed Cabinet: Trump's Controversial Picks and Their New Roles

President Trump's Cabinet picks include individuals like Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary and Pam Bondi as Attorney General, each bringing their own controversies and agendas. The Senate has confirmed around half, with others awaiting approval. These selections reflect Trump's loyalty-driven approach, impacting U.S. domestic and international policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump's selection of Cabinet members has seen a mixed reception, with approximately half confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Many of these picks, such as Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary and Pam Bondi for Attorney General, have faced scrutiny and backlash due to past controversies and their alignment with Trump's policies.

Pete Hegseth, a military veteran, has openly criticized Pentagon policies and faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Meanwhile, Pam Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, faces accusations of supporting Trump's unsubstantiated election fraud claims while promising a non-biased DOJ during her confirmation hearing.

The cabinet choices underline Trump's continuity of previous administration agendas—focusing on stricter immigration policies, electoral reforms, and adjustments to U.S. foreign aid and energy production. These appointments reflect Trump's preference for loyalty and assert a trajectory reshaping U.S. governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

