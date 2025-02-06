Trump's Republican Reins: A MAGA Revolution

President Donald Trump is testing the limits of Republican allegiance with his bold MAGA agenda, fundamentally altering government functions and challenging long-held party ideologies. Surprisingly, the GOP remains aligned, endorsing controversial Cabinet picks and policy shifts that would have once sparked outrage had Democrats proposed them.

The internal Republican resistance to Trump's radical moves has mostly dissipated, enabling him to expand presidential authority without restraints. New policies, such as escalating trade tensions and contemplating territorial claims, push beyond his first-term promises, redefining U.S. domestic and foreign strategies.

Despite contentious nominations and international policy proposals, the Republican Party maintains a united front. However, dissent exists, with some GOP members questioning Trump's approach to former U.S. officials' security and international diplomacy, revealing emerging cracks in party solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)