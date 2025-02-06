Trump's Bold Gaza Proposal Sparks Global Condemnation

President Donald Trump's recent proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza and transform the region into a tourism hub has ignited widespread international critique. Critics have expressed concerns over possible violations of international law, likening the plan to ethnic cleansing.

The proposal, described by Trump's aides as 'outside the box' thinking, has not received concrete support, with U.S. allies and opponents alike voicing disagreement. Major global players like Russia, China, and Germany have rejected the plan outright.

The plan challenges the established U.S. policy supporting a two-state solution, raising questions about America's role in future peace efforts. Trump remains resolute, but international leaders urge adherence to international law and established peace frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)