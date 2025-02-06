Operation Aurora: Federal Raids Ignite Tensions in Colorado

Federal officers launched a significant raid in Aurora, Colorado, on Wednesday, seeking illegal immigrants alleged to be members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The city, previously a platform for President Trump's immigration rhetoric, witnessed extensive operations involving several federal agencies.

Eyewitness accounts noted officers' comprehensive approach, knocking on every door, as part of the operation that seemingly didn't exclusively target gang affiliates. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in collaboration with agencies including the FBI and DEA, has yet to confirm the number of detainees despite local reports of multiple arrests.

Criticism followed swiftly, with local officials decrying the raids as incendiary. Democratic leaders, including Denver's Mayor Mike Johnston and Governor Jared Polis, lambasted the federal government's lack of transparency and timing, aligning with public concern over immigrant safety and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)