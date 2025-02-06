High-Stakes Thursday Awaits Global Markets

Investors across Europe are bracing for a pivotal Thursday in the global markets. Attention focuses on the Bank of England's expected interest rate cut, prompted by stubbornly high inflation and a sluggish post-pandemic economy.

Additionally, financial markets are preparing for corporate earnings releases, with Amazon under pressure to meet high expectations for its cloud computing division. The tech giant's performance will be closely watched following lukewarm results from Microsoft and Alphabet.

Market participants also keep a close eye on the Bank of Mexico's interest rate decision, and L'Oreal's financial results will serve as an indicator of Chinese consumer spending trends. Political volatility, prompted by U.S. policies under President Trump, remains a hot topic among investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)