Left Menu

Delhi Elections: Exit Polls Spark Controversy Over Predicted BJP Triumph

With BJP projected to return to power in Delhi, candidate Ramesh Bidhuri declared the public's rejection of Arvind Kejriwal. However, Congress's Sandeep Dikshit criticized the exit polls for underestimating AAP's strength and Democratic Party's vote share, questioning the accuracy of these forecasts ahead of the February 8 vote count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:40 IST
Delhi Elections: Exit Polls Spark Controversy Over Predicted BJP Triumph
BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political arena in Delhi is abuzz as exit polls suggest a significant comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state elections. Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from Kalkaji, expressed his confidence in a victory, asserting that residents of Delhi have decisively turned away from Arvind Kejriwal, similar to his rejections in Goa, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

However, Congress contender Sandeep Dikshit dismissed these projections, criticizing them for misrepresenting the actual electoral climate. Dikshit argued that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been underestimated and assured that Congress could attain a respectable 17-18 percent vote share. He highlighted the unpredictability of exit polls and emphasized the potential inaccuracies they may harbor.

As anticipation builds for the counting of votes on February 8, exit poll results remain varied. While some surveys forecast a BJP victory with up to 60 seats, others predict a narrowed contest with differing outcomes, sometimes even favoring AAP. The political community awaits the final results to verify these predictions and assess the accuracy of the exit polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025