Delhi Elections: Exit Polls Spark Controversy Over Predicted BJP Triumph

The political arena in Delhi is abuzz as exit polls suggest a significant comeback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state elections. Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from Kalkaji, expressed his confidence in a victory, asserting that residents of Delhi have decisively turned away from Arvind Kejriwal, similar to his rejections in Goa, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

However, Congress contender Sandeep Dikshit dismissed these projections, criticizing them for misrepresenting the actual electoral climate. Dikshit argued that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been underestimated and assured that Congress could attain a respectable 17-18 percent vote share. He highlighted the unpredictability of exit polls and emphasized the potential inaccuracies they may harbor.

As anticipation builds for the counting of votes on February 8, exit poll results remain varied. While some surveys forecast a BJP victory with up to 60 seats, others predict a narrowed contest with differing outcomes, sometimes even favoring AAP. The political community awaits the final results to verify these predictions and assess the accuracy of the exit polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)