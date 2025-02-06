Athawale Criticizes Congress, Lauds Modi's Poverty Alleviation

Union minister Ramdas Athawale sharply criticized past Congress-led administrations, accusing them of widespread corruption and a lack of vision necessary for national progress. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the President's address, Athawale emphasized the failures of Congress policies.

Athawale, who also serves as the president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), argued that the Congress's famous 'Garibi Hatao' slogan did not succeed in eradicating poverty, but rather in eliminating the poor themselves. In contrast, he commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to lift 25 crore people out of poverty, showcasing a clear differentiation in governance approach.

Other participants in the debate included notable figures like Jaya Bachchan from the Samajwadi Party, Mahua Maji of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and BJP's Rajib Bhattacharjee, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, and Phangnon Konyak, who added their perspectives to the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)