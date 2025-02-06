Left Menu

Athawale Criticizes Congress, Lauds Modi's Poverty Alleviation

Union minister Ramdas Athawale criticized previous Congress governments for corruption and lack of vision, claiming their policies failed to elevate the nation. During a debate in the Rajya Sabha, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lifting 25 crore people out of poverty, contrasting this with Congress's ineffective promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:10 IST
Athawale Criticizes Congress, Lauds Modi's Poverty Alleviation
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ramdas Athawale sharply criticized past Congress-led administrations, accusing them of widespread corruption and a lack of vision necessary for national progress. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the debate on the President's address, Athawale emphasized the failures of Congress policies.

Athawale, who also serves as the president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), argued that the Congress's famous 'Garibi Hatao' slogan did not succeed in eradicating poverty, but rather in eliminating the poor themselves. In contrast, he commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to lift 25 crore people out of poverty, showcasing a clear differentiation in governance approach.

Other participants in the debate included notable figures like Jaya Bachchan from the Samajwadi Party, Mahua Maji of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and BJP's Rajib Bhattacharjee, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, and Phangnon Konyak, who added their perspectives to the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025