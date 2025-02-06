Exit Polls: AAP Questions Accuracy in Delhi Assembly Predictions
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh has criticized exit polls favoring the BJP in Delhi, calling them unreliable and predicting an AAP victory on February 8. He emphasized AAP's governance achievements. The exit polls signal a BJP lead, with Congress likely facing another defeat as 699 candidates contest for Delhi's political future.
In a sharp critique of exit polls projecting a triumph for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh labeled them as "surveys by massage and spa companies," dismissing their reliability.
Addressing the media, Singh confidently anticipated an AAP victory by a significant margin on February 8, emphasizing public endorsement of AAP's governance in education, electricity, water, and healthcare sectors.
With 699 candidates contending, these elections will determine if the AAP secures a third term or the BJP gains power after 27 years. Political rivalries intensify as the Congress struggles to reclaim its stature in Delhi politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
