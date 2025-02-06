Exit Polls: AAP Questions Accuracy in Delhi Assembly Predictions

In a sharp critique of exit polls projecting a triumph for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh labeled them as "surveys by massage and spa companies," dismissing their reliability.

Addressing the media, Singh confidently anticipated an AAP victory by a significant margin on February 8, emphasizing public endorsement of AAP's governance in education, electricity, water, and healthcare sectors.

With 699 candidates contending, these elections will determine if the AAP secures a third term or the BJP gains power after 27 years. Political rivalries intensify as the Congress struggles to reclaim its stature in Delhi politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)