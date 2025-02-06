Left Menu

Iran Declares Nuclear Transparency Amid U.S. Diplomacy Drive

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian assured that verifying Iran's nuclear program is straightforward, emphasizing that Iran does not seek atomic weapons. This follows U.S. President Trump's desire for a verified nuclear peace agreement after withdrawing from the 2015 pact. Iran is open to resolving disputes with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:49 IST
Iran Declares Nuclear Transparency Amid U.S. Diplomacy Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, asserted that verifying Iran's nuclear activities is straightforward, as the nation is not pursuing atomic weapons. This statement, aired on state TV Thursday, underscores Iran's stance against weapons of mass destruction, adhering to its Islamic doctrine.

The affirmation follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments about seeking a verified nuclear peace agreement with Tehran. Trump's administration in 2018 exited the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, a move that resulted in severe economic sanctions on the country and led Iran to breach the agreement's terms.

Pezeshkian's comments coincide with reports that a senior Iranian official indicated Iran's willingness to provide the U.S. with a chance to address unresolved issues, signaling a potential thaw in diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025