Iran Declares Nuclear Transparency Amid U.S. Diplomacy Drive

In a significant development, Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, asserted that verifying Iran's nuclear activities is straightforward, as the nation is not pursuing atomic weapons. This statement, aired on state TV Thursday, underscores Iran's stance against weapons of mass destruction, adhering to its Islamic doctrine.

The affirmation follows U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comments about seeking a verified nuclear peace agreement with Tehran. Trump's administration in 2018 exited the 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, a move that resulted in severe economic sanctions on the country and led Iran to breach the agreement's terms.

Pezeshkian's comments coincide with reports that a senior Iranian official indicated Iran's willingness to provide the U.S. with a chance to address unresolved issues, signaling a potential thaw in diplomatic relations.

