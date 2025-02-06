Congress Criticizes Modi over Rajya Sabha Speech

The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his speech in the Rajya Sabha, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and distorting history. The opposition claimed Modi avoided addressing pressing issues such as unemployment and economic inequality.

Modi retaliated, accusing Congress of adhering to appeasement politics and emphasizing that his government prioritized 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together with Everyone, Development for All). He remarked on Congress' 'family-first' approach while highlighting the Union government's achievements in benefiting the country's marginalized sectors.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned Modi's speech as a diversion filled with misinformation. Allegations of Modi's fixation on Nehru and a biased narrative against Congress further fueled the ongoing political discord.

