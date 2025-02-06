Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi over Rajya Sabha Speech

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi for his Rajya Sabha speech, accusing him of distorting history and focusing on deceit instead of addressing real issues like unemployment and inflation. The opposition claimed Modi used misleading narratives to target Congress, ignoring significant national concerns.

Updated: 06-02-2025 19:40 IST
The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his speech in the Rajya Sabha, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and distorting history. The opposition claimed Modi avoided addressing pressing issues such as unemployment and economic inequality.

Modi retaliated, accusing Congress of adhering to appeasement politics and emphasizing that his government prioritized 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together with Everyone, Development for All). He remarked on Congress' 'family-first' approach while highlighting the Union government's achievements in benefiting the country's marginalized sectors.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh condemned Modi's speech as a diversion filled with misinformation. Allegations of Modi's fixation on Nehru and a biased narrative against Congress further fueled the ongoing political discord.



