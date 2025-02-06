King Abdullah's Diplomatic Offensive Against Trump's Palestinian Resettlement Plan

Jordan's King Abdullah is poised to confront U.S. President Donald Trump over a contentious plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza into Jordan, a move he believes threatens regional stability and Jordan's future.

During an upcoming meeting in Washington, King Abdullah will emphasize the Kingdom's strong opposition, supported by senior officials and regional allies like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The proposed relocation of Gazans, seen by Jordanian officials as detrimental to national identity and security, raises fears of mass expulsions from Gaza and the West Bank, challenging the peace accord with Israel.

