King Abdullah's Diplomatic Offensive Against Trump's Palestinian Resettlement Plan
Jordan's King Abdullah strongly opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza in Jordan, concerned about regional stability and implications for Jordan's existence. King Abdullah plans to voice these concerns during a meeting with Trump in Washington, backed by support from regional allies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:27 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah is poised to confront U.S. President Donald Trump over a contentious plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza into Jordan, a move he believes threatens regional stability and Jordan's future.
During an upcoming meeting in Washington, King Abdullah will emphasize the Kingdom's strong opposition, supported by senior officials and regional allies like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The proposed relocation of Gazans, seen by Jordanian officials as detrimental to national identity and security, raises fears of mass expulsions from Gaza and the West Bank, challenging the peace accord with Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
