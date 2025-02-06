Left Menu

Panama-U.S. Tensions Flare Over Canal Dispute

Tensions between Panama and the United States have escalated following accusations from U.S. President Trump about China's control over the Panama Canal. President Jose Raul Mulino refuted claims that U.S. vessels could pass through the canal free of charge, stressing the need for honesty in diplomatic relations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The diplomatic relationship between Panama and the United States has hit rocky waters as President Jose Raul Mulino accused the U.S. of spreading "lies and falsehoods" regarding the Panama Canal. Mulino's comments came after U.S. claims suggested American government vessels could traverse the canal without fees.

The controversy has increased tensions, which were already strained following President Donald Trump's allegations about Chinese influence over the canal and his assertions that the U.S. was planning to "take it back." Mulino firmly rejected any notion that their bilateral relations should be based on deceit.

In response to Trump's accusations of excessive transit fees, Mulino has directed his ambassador in Washington to deny the administration's claims. Additionally, after recent meetings, Panama has announced its withdrawal from China's Belt and Road Initiative, although Mulino attests this wasn't prompted by U.S. pressure.

