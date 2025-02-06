Left Menu

Kharge Warns Youth Against Modi's 'Lies', Criticizes BJP's Governance

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge cautions the youth against Prime Minister Modi's 'lies', criticizing the BJP's handling of issues like unemployment and inflation, while defending Congress's historical contributions. He rebuts accusations from Modi about Congress's treatment of BR Ambedkar, attributing key reforms to the Congress party's leadership.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge issued a stern warning to the country's youth, urging them not to be swayed by what he referred to as the 'lies' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He criticized the BJP government's track record, suggesting the country's future looks bleak under their leadership.

Kharge accused PM Modi of sidestepping pressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and economic inequality, blaming these problems on Congress instead. He pointed out the BJP's failures in areas like private investment and the 'Make in India' initiative, arguing Modi focuses on scapegoating the Congress rather than governance.

Further defending Congress's historical role, Kharge elaborated on the significance of the first constitutional amendment for land reforms and reservation for marginalized communities. He dismissed allegations regarding Congress's role in BR Ambedkar's electoral defeats, instead highlighting Congress's efforts in bringing Dr. Ambedkar into the Constituent Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

