Left Menu

A Maverick's Memoirs: Mani Shankar Aiyar's Political Odyssey

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar shared insights from his political journey, marking his disagreements with Suresh Kalmadi on the 2010 Commonwealth Games. During a book launch, he highlighted the controversies and challenges faced in his tenure as sports minister, reflecting on how Sonia Gandhi influenced his political ascent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 23:27 IST
A Maverick's Memoirs: Mani Shankar Aiyar's Political Odyssey
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar recounted his tumultuous experiences with Suresh Kalmadi during his tenure as sports minister, leading up to the 2010 Commonwealth Games meltdown, which he described as a 'national shame.'

Speaking at the launch of his book, 'A Maverick in Politics,' Aiyar reflected on his political journey and the influence wielded by Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who were pivotal in his transition from the Indian Foreign Service to politics.

Aiyar critiqued the inefficiencies he observed in India's sports administration and detailed his role in confronting financial irregularities linked to the Commonwealth Games, ultimately stepping away from the disastrous outcomes associated with it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025