A Maverick's Memoirs: Mani Shankar Aiyar's Political Odyssey

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar recounted his tumultuous experiences with Suresh Kalmadi during his tenure as sports minister, leading up to the 2010 Commonwealth Games meltdown, which he described as a 'national shame.'

Speaking at the launch of his book, 'A Maverick in Politics,' Aiyar reflected on his political journey and the influence wielded by Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who were pivotal in his transition from the Indian Foreign Service to politics.

Aiyar critiqued the inefficiencies he observed in India's sports administration and detailed his role in confronting financial irregularities linked to the Commonwealth Games, ultimately stepping away from the disastrous outcomes associated with it.

