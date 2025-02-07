Left Menu

Bangladesh's Interim Government Faces Rising Tensions Amid Political Unrest

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, is confronting nationwide vandalism and arson, exacerbated by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks from India. Following the demolition of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's historic residence, tensions have increased. Bangladesh has lodged a formal protest against Hasina's activities with India's acting high commissioner.

The interim government of Bangladesh, helmed by Professor Muhammad Yunus, has expressed grave concern over escalating acts of vandalism and arson across the nation. Authorities are linking these incidents to remarks made by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which allegedly led to the unwanted destruction of the residence of the country's founding father in Dhaka.

In a statement released on Thursday, Chief Adviser Yunus's press wing highlighted the surge in violent activities. 'The interim government is ready to fiercely protect the lives and properties of citizens, employing law enforcement agencies to implement severe punitive measures against those involved,' it stated.

The message was echoed by a subsequent protest lodged by Bangladesh against Hasina's actions in India. The protest note was handed to India's acting high commissioner in Dhaka, with Dhaka urging New Delhi to prevent Hasina's further provocative activities.

