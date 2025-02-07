Trump Resurfaces ICC Sanctions Amid Netanyahu Visit
President Trump has reissued sanctions against those involved in ICC probes of Americans and allies. This move parallels his first term actions and comes during Netanyahu's Washington visit. The sanctions, including asset freezes, face criticism from the ICC and fears of crippling operational impacts.
President Donald Trump has renewed sanctions targeting individuals involved in the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations into U.S. citizens and allies, including Israel. This decision echoes his actions from his first term and coincides with Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit to Washington.
It's uncertain how swiftly the sanctions will be applied. In 2020, the U.S. sanctioned ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda over probes into alleged American war crimes in Afghanistan. These sanctions would freeze U.S. assets of those affected and ban them from entering the U.S.
The ICC prosecutes war crimes globally, but members like the U.S. and Israel stand outside its jurisdiction. The court has already prepared against potential U.S. financial impacts. Recently, Russia's aggression against the ICC adds further international tension over the court's jurisdiction and authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
