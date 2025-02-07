Left Menu

Trump Launches Task Force to Combat Anti-Christian Bias

Former President Donald Trump announced a new White House faith office and a task force, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, aimed at eradicating anti-Christian bias within federal agencies. Trump's moves, shared at the National Prayer Breakfast, align with increasing support from conservative Christian voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 04:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 04:23 IST
Trump Launches Task Force to Combat Anti-Christian Bias
Donald Trump

In a significant move, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of a White House faith office and a task force dedicated to combating anti-Christian bias within the federal government. The announcement was made during the National Prayer Breakfast held at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump tapped Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the task force, emphasizing a mission to eliminate all forms of perceived anti-Christian discrimination across various agencies, including the DOJ, IRS, and FBI. Citing an executive order to be signed, Trump reiterated his commitment to defending Christian rights nationwide.

The establishment of the task force and faith office, along with a new commission on religious liberty, reflects Trump's continued alignment with conservative Christian values, reinforcing his support base among White evangelical Christian voters critical to his political endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025