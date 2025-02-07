Trump Launches Task Force to Combat Anti-Christian Bias

In a significant move, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced the creation of a White House faith office and a task force dedicated to combating anti-Christian bias within the federal government. The announcement was made during the National Prayer Breakfast held at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump tapped Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the task force, emphasizing a mission to eliminate all forms of perceived anti-Christian discrimination across various agencies, including the DOJ, IRS, and FBI. Citing an executive order to be signed, Trump reiterated his commitment to defending Christian rights nationwide.

The establishment of the task force and faith office, along with a new commission on religious liberty, reflects Trump's continued alignment with conservative Christian values, reinforcing his support base among White evangelical Christian voters critical to his political endeavors.

